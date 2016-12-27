FonePaw Technology Limited is holding a holiday sale. Customers visiting the site between December 20th and the beginning of January can get up to 30% off this Christmas.

(PRWEB) December 27, 2016

FonePaw Technology Limited (https://www.fonepaw.com/), a company that provides mobile solutions for customers in need, is offering Christmas deals, coupons and promo codes to show their customer appreciation. Held from December 20th to January, customers can expect more than 30% off on select programs this holiday season (https://www.fonepaw.com/christmas-2016/):



30% off on iPhone Data Recovery

Many iPhone users will sometimes clear no-longer useful data no useful data on iPhone to conserve space and protect their private information, however, sometimes important information is mistakenly deleted off of their phones. FonePaw’s iPhone Data returns data like contacts, photos, notes, reminders, app documents, and for this holiday season FonePaw is offering 30% off on the program, pricing it at $55.96!

30% off on Android Data Recovery

Customers who have lost their Android phone data can download and purchase FonePaw’s Android Data Recovery program for 30% off the original price, bumping the price down to $39.96. This program recovers all sorts of data, including contacts, messages, photos and call logs, with ease.

30% off on iOS Transfer

FonePaw’s iOS Transfer is helpful program for iPhone, iPad and iPod users. It allows users to transfer more than 10 kinds of data between iOS devices, computers and iTunes. With one-click on the official Christmas promotion page, customers can buy this program for $27.96, 30% off the original price.

20% off on Video Converter Ultimate

Available at 20% of the original price, for only $31.96, this program makes it possible for users to convert, edit and play videos with ease. It also allows users to share the videos with friends, and play them on any device they want such as the iPhone, Android phone, iPad and computer.

In addition to these deals, FonePaw is offering up to 50% off on programs purchased in a bundle. The following holiday bundles are now available through their website:

iPhone Data Recovery & iOS Transfer & Video Converter Ultimate priced at $104.28

iPhone Data Recovery & iOS Transfer priced at $74.47

iOS Transfer & Video Converter Ultimate priced at $ 50.19

Android Data Recovery and iPhone Data Recovery priced at $80.34

For more details on the Christmas promotion held by FonePaw, please visit: https://www.fonepaw.com/christmas-2016/

About FonePaw Technology Limited



FonePaw Technology Limited, established in 2014, is a reputable company that is committed to developing simple-to-use mobile solutions. Their mission is to deliver software that meets customers’ basic needs and empowers them with the technology they need to handle future problems they may encounter with their devices. For more information, please refer to https://www.fonepaw.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13935488.htm