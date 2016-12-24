mSehat is currently the largest mHealth implementation in the world in terms of population served

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. (BSE & NSE: KELLTONTEC), a CMMi Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008 certified IT services organization providing end-to-end IT solutions, strategic technology consulting, and offshore product development services worldwide, announced that mSehat, one of the pioneering project of Kellton Tech, was featured as a case study in a World Health Organization (WHO) report.

Kellton Tech implemented mSehat which is a mHealth initiative aimed at empowering the frontline rural health workers of Uttar Pradesh with a mobile-based solution to improve their service efficiency in combating the poor infant and maternal mortality rates. The WHO report reaffirms that, “mSehat is currently the largest mHealth implementation in the world in terms of population served”.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole Time Director, Kellton Tech, said:“mSehat touched over 12 Million people and positively impacted over 2 Million beneficiaries so far. As a leading enabler of digital transformation, it gives us immense satisfaction to be able to use our technological expertise to bring revolutionary change in public healthcare systems.”

He also added, “It gives us great pride to inform you that Kellton Tech has been ranked 193rd in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2016, a ranking of 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific region. The ranking involves a comprehensive process that analyzes the revenue growth of companies over the past three years.”

Significantly, Kellton Tech holds the unique distinction of being only public-listed IT company to assert itself in this prestigious ranking.

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is a publicly listed (BSE: KELLTONTEC), CMMi Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008 certified global IT services organization. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has development centers in the United States and India. For two innovative decades, Kellton Tech has put into practice the vision upon which it was founded viz. “to offer infinite possibilities with technology”. The company is committed to providing end-to-end IT solutions, strategic technology consulting, and offshore product development services. Kellton Tech serves the full gamut of customers including startups, SMBs, enterprises, and Fortune 500 businesses. The organization has serviced customers representing a wide range of verticals including retail, travel, e-commerce, education, hospitality, advertising, market research, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics, SCM, and non-profits. Kellton Tech is also a global leader in providing Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Mobile Application Development & Internet of Things. For more information and past results & conference call transcripts, please visit our web site http://www.kelltontech.com

