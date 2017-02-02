Naperville DUI Attorney Donald J. Ramsell, of Ramsell & Associates, LLC, has been named to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list.

February 01, 2017

The DuPage County criminal defense law firm of Ramsell & Associates, LLC announces that Founding Attorney Donald J. Ramsell has been selected as a 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer in recognition of his outstanding work in the criminal law arena. This year marks Ramsell’s 11th Super Lawyers designation since 2005.

Super Lawyers is an attorney rating service spanning over 70 practice areas, which highlights the top attorneys in each state based on a high degree of client service and peer acknowledgement. Only the top five percent of attorneys in Illinois are named Super Lawyers each year.

DuPage DUI Lawyer Donald J. Ramsell is the founder and managing partner of Ramsell & Associates, LLC. Throughout his legal career, Ramsell has defended over 10,000 DUI cases. He is Board Certified in DUI Defense, and is a Sustaining Member of the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD).

In 2016, Ramsell authored a legal publication entitled, “Illinois DUI Law and Practice Guidebook.” To date, he has authored over 30 publications related to DUI law. Ramsell is a past president of the DuPage County Bar Association, and the DuPage County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additonally, he is ranked as a “Top DUI Lawyer” on Avvo based on exceptional client service and peer recognition.

Ramsell has been featured as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets including: 20/20, NBC, FOX, CBS, CNN, the New York Times, Washington Post and various radio shows and podcasts.

About Ramsell & Associates, LLC:

Ramsell & Associates, LLC, founded by Attorney Donald J. Ramsell, has represented the rights of indiviuals in DuPage County for over 25 years. The firm has successfully defended over 13,000 drivers since its establishment.

The team of dedicated Illinois attorneys at Ramsell & Associates, LLC handles a wide variety of criminal charges including: DUI defense, drug crimes, property crimes, traffic violations, white collar crimes, juvenile offenses, and expungements and sealing. Ramsell & Associates, LLC represents clients throughout DuPage County including the towns of Wheaton, Naperville, Carol Stream, and Glen Ellyn. For more information call 1-800-DIAL-DUI or visit http://www.dupage-dui-attorney.com today.

