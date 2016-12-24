National Debt Relief recently shared in an article published December 8, 2016 what the second worst thing consumers commit when using their credit cards. The article titled “The Second Really Worst Thing You Can Do with Credit Cards” helps educate consumers on how to manage their credit card use wisely.

The article starts off by pointing out that people have no problem admitting that the number one sin they commit with their credit cards is over using it. There are days where they feel invincible and charge purchases left and right only to feel anxious in receiving their card’s monthly statement. However, not most people have an idea what the second worst thing they are making with their credit cards.

The article shares that there are a lot of people who pay no attention with how they pay their cards as long as they send in a payment. This usually means that they are only settling the minimum amount on their statements. This is actually the second worst thing people are doing with their credit cards.

The effects of this is so severe that a law was put in place that requires lenders to inform their customers. Their monthly statements would show how much interest they are going to pay over time if they only send minimum payments. Sadly, there are still a lot of consumers who are falling into the credit card debt because of minimum payments.

The article shares that consumers can opt to automate their payment and credit a higher amount than their minimum payment. They can also look into breaking down their payments and make bi-weekly or weekly payments. To read the full article, click https://www.nationaldebtrelief.com/second-reallly-worst-thing-credit-cards/

