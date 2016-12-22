Z-Tracker™, a free analytics tool recently released by BlizzardMetrics, changes the way Realtors see their web assets.

Analytics is an oft discussed marketing topic; it’s also one that most small and medium sized business owners still struggle to effectively utilize. Despite the fact that it is free, Google Analytics is such a complex interface they offer individual and agency partner level certifications.

While marketing and analytics professionals can give a wealth of information about web assets, the one powerful thing they can not do is provide industry context. The average Realtor doesn’t need more data, they need their existing data to make quick and easy sense. The Z-Tracker™ delivers on this promise by simply charting one Realtor’s website data against the anonymized data of many other real estate agencies. The brilliance of benchmarking is simplicity. The case for industry benchmarking is an easy one to prove. Bringing real business context to analytics data delivers quick and powerful insights into a website’s search engine performance, speed, usability, social media, mobile, email and more.

BlizzardMetrics owner Trent Blizzard created the company to relieve a pain point for small and medium sized businesses which often lack the resources to deep dive into analytics. Trent suggests, “Industry benchmarking can revolutionize the way that you view your business. This is the kind of powerful comparison data that is just not readily available to real estate agents. How would you change your digital marketing tactics for example if you knew your website was significantly slower than the average or that your competitors were getting a lot more Facebook likes?”

Real estate agents now have the opportunity to change the way they view their web assets. BlizzardMetrics’ Z-Tracker™ uses the Google Analytics API to create data comparison sets within the real estate industry based upon location and company size, and will further categorize business type if it makes sense to do so. Once connected with a Google Analytics account, the tool will anonymously add a website’s data to the comparison set for the real estate category. The reports are specifically for the real estate industry and can be specified by location and small, medium or large company size. According to Blizzard, “Anonymity is incredibly important here, it’s the only reason this tool works – the more Realtors that add data, the more valuable the data comparison sets for all of them.” The only measures visible in the tool are data comparison sets by location, company size and how many websites are in that set. Actual Google Analytics account data is completely hidden from Z-Tracker™ users.

Z-Tracker™ provides benchmarks for the following types of analytics data: organic search, social media, mobile user data, website speed and link metrics. Other things tracked including overall traffic, referral spam traffic, bounce rates and bing vs google. Z-Tracker™ is in beta and is currently free and open to the public at http://www.blizzardmetrics.com.

