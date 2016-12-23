9th Annual MSP 501 Ranking and Study by Penton Technology Identifies World’s Most Progressive MSPs in Information Technology

(PRWEB) December 23, 2016

NexusTek, a leading Denver-based managed IT services and business software consulting services firm, has had its ranking increased among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to Penton Technology’s 9th-annual MSP 501 list and study. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $9.82 billion in sales in 2015 and increased their oversight of technology devices to more than 5.6 million.

NexusTek jumped 54 positions in 2016 to place 102 among the top IT services providers globally.

“As the largest MSP serving small and midsize businesses in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range, we are thrilled to be included in this distinguished global list,” said Mike Jenner, CEO of NexusTek.

“On behalf of Penton and MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate NexusTek for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree,” said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2016 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

NexusTek, an award-winning, Denver-based Microsoft Gold Partner, provides small and medium-sized businesses a trusted resource to optimize and manage their IT environments, ensuring business continuity and driving productivity. From managed IT services and cloud solutions to customized business software implementations and hosted VoIP, NexusTek employs top talent, offers personalized attention, and brings nearly 20 years implementing technology best practices for companies across Colorado and the region. For more information: http://www.nexustek.com/

Penton is an innovative information services company that empowers nearly 20 million business decision makers in markets that drive more than 12 trillion dollars in purchases each year. Our products inform with rich industry insights and workflow tools; engage through dynamic events, education and networking; and advance business with powerful marketing services programs. Penton is the way smart businesses buy, sell and grow. Headquartered in New York, Penton is privately owned by MidOcean Partners and Wasserstein & Co., LP. For additional information on the company and its businesses, visit http://www.penton.com or follow us on Twitter @PentonNow.

