Nigerian expats receive 10% bonus calling credit on TelephoneNigeria.com between December 27 – 29, 2016.

TelephoneNigeria.com, the platform for Nigerians worldwide who call Nigeria or top up someone’s mobile in their mother country, announces another promotion on international calling credit to Nigeria. 10% Bonus will be added automatically to every order, even the minimum $2, placed on TelephoneNigeria.com between December 27 – 29, 2016 if coupon code N3WY3AR is used in the process. The purchase takes seconds only, and the balance is updated immediately: https://telephonenigeria.com/

The 10% Voice Credit Bonus applies in certain conditions. One needs to have a free account on TelephoneNigeria.com, as well as place a Voice Credit order between December 27-29, 2016. Opening an account takes a few minutes, plus it brings several benefits for free:

-Voice Credit balance for calls and SMS has no expiration date.



-No contract is required.



-Features like Speed Dial, PINless Dialing and Auto Recharge cost nothing to activate.



-Thank You points are awarded on every purchase, outside the current promotion



-Two other services available in customers’ account: Mobile Recharge from one country to another, Monthly Plans for the lowest rates on the global market.



-Daily promotions on international top ups of mobiles abroad.



-Lowest rates on the market for calls to both mobiles and landlines.



-KeepCalling app for Android, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch.



-24/7 human Customer Support for any explanation or question.



-Online Help Center with Frequently Asked Questions.



-Online 30 day call history and account transactions available non-stop.

-PayPal is accepted besides all major credit and debit cards.



-Payment is accepted in any currency.



-Anyone can earn credit while recommending the service to other fellow expats.

Plus, there are 3 different ways to make a call using TelephoneNigeria.com calling balance:



Calls from any phone, through the use of local access numbers



Calls from KeepCalling smartphone app for iOS and Android devices



Calls from any laptop or other computer, using the Web Call application for desktop, which is available in one’s account on TelephoneNigeria.com

Few steps are required to get the calling minutes for international calls to Nigeria and other destinations:



-New customers need to open an account and place an order using the coupon code N3WY3AR in the process to obtain the 10% extra credit.



-Existing customers should only pick the right amount for them, according to their calling habits (duration or frequency), use the coupon code N3WY3AR and enjoy the extra credit.

Both the balance and the bonus credit are added to the account automatically, and customers can start making international calls to Nigeria immediately after purchase.

TelephoneNigeria.com addresses Nigerians living abroad. According to MigrationsMap.net, as early as 2007 there were over 143,000 registered in the USA and over 160,000 registered in the UK and Germany. Waves of immigration have definitely increased the number since then.

The rate to call Nigeria using TelephoneNigeria.com’s calling service is 9.9 cents/minute, even if the call is an international one. The lowest rate to call Nigeria, though, is 8 cents/minute. This is available with the Monthly Plan called Nigeria 300. It includes 300 minutes to both mobiles and landlines for $23,99 per month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Calling balance for international calls (Voice Credit) or Mobile Recharges can be purchased with any major card or Paypal, no matter the currency of the bank account.

If someone is interested in sending mobile credit to mobiles in Nigeria, besides calling the relatives and friends there, Mobile Recharge is the service that facilitates that. Anyone can top up a number belonging to someone in Nigeria, whether a friend or a family member: https://telephonenigeria.com/buy/mobile_recharge

The networks in Nigeria open to receive credit from abroad with TelephoneNigeria.com are: MTN, Airtel, Glo, Etisalat, Visafone.

TelephoneNigeria.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA, that has launched the First International Homesickness Day in history. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

