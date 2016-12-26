Now, people can win the lottery together in the new Looty Pool Android app.

(PRWEB) December 26, 2016

Office pools are one of the best ways to have a shot at winning the lottery, Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots, and now the new android app, Looty Pool is making it as easy as tapping a phone screen to join the largest office pool where everyone wins the lottery together.

A recent article, How to Increase Your Chances of Winning a Lottery, mentioned: “One of the best chances to win the lottery is to join a lottery pool.” Joseph Salmond, Cisco Security Engineer and creator of Looty Pool, said: “Well, if I am going to win the Mega Millions or the Powerball, I might as well join a lottery pool or, better yet, I am going to create the first office pool lottery app.”

It is said that more than 50% of all Mega Millions and Powerball winners are part of an office lottery pool. With that said the new Android app, Looty Pool lets everyone win the lottery together. Looty Pool created a new way to bring the office pool we all know and love to peoples’ finger tips.

With up to 1,000 people in each Mega Millions or Powerball pool, the app increase everyone’s chances of potentially winning the lottery, that is 1,000 tickets for each member, compared to just buying just one ticket from the local store. Each member can join the office pool once for both Mega Millions and Powerball for the giving week, and members all share the lottery tickets.

Looty Pool emails a PDF copy of all the tickets to every member for that week’s drawing, as well as the Mega Millions winning numbers and Powerball winning numbers. The result: Now each pool member has up to 1,000 lottery tickets pooling together to win.

“Why have one lottery ticket if you can have a thousand lottery tickets by just clicking a button? This is going to change the way people buy lottery tickets,” said Salmond. One Blogger commented: “Why didn’t I think of this? Looty Pool is going to be massive.”

Looty Pool is available for Android phones and can be downloaded for free in the Google Play Store. It is only available for Android phones at the moment, but Looty Pool is working on bringing Looty pool action to iPhones and iPads in the coming months. Looty Pool – Let’s Win the Lottery Together! Download it Free now at Google Play Store. Also Learn more at lootypool.com.

