OVEN Industries, experts in precision temperature and sensor applications, releases its latest Temperature Controller (Peltier Effect) product model designated 5R9-355.

Camp Hill, PA (PRWEB) December 22, 2016

Oven Industries continues its aggressive product expansion, by introducing to the market, the 5R9-355 Temperature Controller (Peltier Effect). This product, from an operational standpoint, is the same as the 5R9-350 model released earlier this year. The complimentary features included in this new 5R9-355 model consists of, a complete mechanical enclosure with mounting holes, user friendly keypad menu selections and a vivid LCD display. Functionally this product offers Temperature Resolution of 0.01°C and Control Stability of ± 0.1°C. This product was designed for applications needing a temperature control range of -40 to 250°C. Fortunately the company also offers a complete line of Temperature Sensors. Complete product information will eventually be placed on the company website however for now readers can search for and review the http://www.ovenind.com website. Questions can be submitted either through the website or by directly calling the company’s main phone number found on the website.

Oven Industries, Inc. (OI) was founded in 1964 and specializes in the development of custom electronic temperature controllers and sensors along with extensive turnkey Contract Manufacturing capabilities and International Sourcing. OI also carries a full line of standard products, purchasable online, including temperature controllers and sensors, power supplies, heat sinks, thermistors and thermocouples. OI supplies precision electronic devices that serve an array of clients not limited to these industries; aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense markets, medical and semiconductor. With a superior design engineering staff and complete production facilities, the company is a leading technology and development company.

