Gomif Partners, co-lead by philanthropist and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) is raising a RMB$1.4 billion ($200 million) VC fund, called Socialpreneur Growth Fund, to invest in social business concept startups and growth stage financing for innovation and technology-related companies in Europe, as well as within the Asia Pacific region. The fund-raising and road shows started from London, Singapore, New York, and now in Beijing, China.

Startups can apply to be part of the program beginning in the early part of January 2017. Gomif and its advisors will mentor the winning companies and help them enhance their business plans and products. As a part of the partnership, Gomif will also pick up equity stake in these companies.

Socialpreneurship is a young but rapidly growing business concept in global economy, led by an innovation-driven ecosystem, and a large consumer base. Fintech is the latest focus, on top of big data analytics and robotics, among the hot segments.

The program will provide startups with the unique opportunity to work together with Gomif Partners and associates and influential players in each of their business segments. Gomif Partners will also provide mentorship, office space and access to funding and a network of industry partners, investors and venture capital firms for up to 5 selected global social business startups.

To kick off, startups are invited to apply for Gomif Accelerator’17 https://gomif.com/2016/11/21/accelerator17-gomif-seed-round/.

Submitted applications will be reviewed between January 9, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in social responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com

