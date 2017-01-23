Pieology implements Ctuit Software’s cloud-based restaurant management solutions to gain insight into sales and labor data across locations to ensure scalability for growth.

Pieology

Pieology is a fast-causal pizza chain based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Since opening the first store in 2011, Pieology has become one of the fastest growing names in the build-your-own pizzeria concepts, opening the 100th store in June 2016 and plans to double that before the end of this year.

While Pieology prides itself on the study of custom pizzas, they have a bigger vision of bringing people and communities together, truly making a difference at the local level.

Business Challenges

The biggest business challenge that Pieology faced was not having a single view of sales and labor for their fast growing business. With a mix of 25% corporate owned and 75% franchisee owned stores there were multiple POS systems that did not speak to each other.

The Solution

Ctuit’s RADAR Restaurant Management Solution was a perfect fit to get all of this fast growing company’s data all into one place. Having visibility for all of the stores in one central location that can be accessed online from anywhere has been invaluable. “With no enterprise level reporting, it was nearly impossible to view important information on sales, labor, and product mixes from a high level” said Richard Long, Director of IT at Pieology. “With the ability to consolidate all of our data in one cloud-based location that can be viewed anywhere, we are able to better understand and therefore control operations as we grow.”

The Results

Labor: The labor management module gave managers the necessary tools to greatly reduce the hours upon hours that were previously spending manually creating schedules in spreadsheets. The custom reports also provided the insight, consistency and visibility to shave 8% off overall labor costs.

On The Fly™ : Having real time data delivered to their mobile devices, has really increased flexibility and productivity for the area coaches who work large, geographically dispersed regions. Having crucial data readily available from anywhere allows informed decisions to be made quickly and confidently.

