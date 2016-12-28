Pixel Film Studios Released ProFlare 5K Mystique, a 5K Light Leak & Lens Flare Composite Plugin for FCPX

“ProFlare 5K Mystique contains a plethora of light leaks and lens flares which can be utilized on all major editing platforms ranging from HD to 5K outputs,” said Christina Austin – CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

ProFlare 5K Mystique contains 70 lens flares filmed on the RED Dragon. Utilizing the Dragon Sensor, ProFlare 5K Mystique lens flare and light leak composites have a very high-dynamic range for super smooth falloff. Easily works on any non-linear editing software. Simply drag and drop the ProFlare 5K Mystique on the FCPX timeline and then select the Blending Mode to Add or Screen.

ProFlare 5K Mystique can be utilized for HD to 5k films without any loss in quality in any linear editing software. This outstanding 5k light leak and flare collection contains such a high-resolution, it can be used for photo prints too.

A collection of 5k light leaks and lens flares containing 70 unique flares utilizing several different light types and lenses. From 14mm wide-angle flares to 100mm tele-photo leaks using today’s highest quality glass and cameras.

Pixel Film Studios has a special place in our hearts for the Final Cut Pro X Users out there. And because of that, included is a special tool for manipulating and tweaking the flare footage to perfection. Gamma, brightness, and color tweaking made easy.

