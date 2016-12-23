Pixel Film Studios Announced The Release of TransPanel Volume 3, a Panel Transition Plugin for Final Cut Pro X

Aliso Viejo, California (PRWEB) December 23, 2016

“TransPanel Volume 3 is a set of animated panel transitions that will allow editors to create dozens of unique animations inside of FCPX,” said Christina Austin – CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

TransPanel Volume 3 is a set of animated panel transitions created exclusively for use within FCPX. This set of versatile transitions features presets with up to 8 panels with standard and randomized presets. Choose from horizontal and vertical panel effects with these simplistic transitions. Adjust the direction of the panels with a simple checkboxes.

Panels slide in to reveal the second clip with a flare overlay. Choose from 10 flare options and five different blend modes with the click of a mouse. Completely transform the look of the flare using opacity, hue, and saturation controls that can be found under inspector window. Easily create a seamless transition with composited transitions.

TransPanel Volume 3 features intuitive panel animation controls that can be found in the inspector window. Choose from presets with up to 8 panels and randomize the animation of presets with a generate button. Alter the direction of two sets panels with vertical and horizontal flip checkboxes. Creating seamless transitions has never been so easy.

TransPanel Vol. 3 is a simple way to achieve simple and seamless transition in Final Cut Pro X. Easily go from one scene to the next without having to set a single keyframe.

