Comprehensive 3-month social media program includes assessment, setup of key platforms, management, measurement and training.

Los Altos, Calif. (PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Porter Consulting is now offering SocialMediaBuilder™ as part of their expertise in marketing and sales services. Located in the Silicon Valley, Porter Consulting provides technology companies with sales, corporate marketing and product marketing services. The SocialMediaBuilder service is geared for small to mid-sized companies in technology and other industries.

“When the Internet became popular twenty years ago, every business needed an online presence via the Web. Today, businesses understand that social media is also vital to their success,” explained Brad Porter, principal of Porter Consulting. “Yet, many businesses don’t have the time, resources or know-how to implement a successful social media program. If not done well, it won’t help your business–and even worse, it could actually hurt by creating an inconsistent social media presence that is not properly maintained.”

Porter Consulting’s SocialMediaBuilder™ includes 5 key components:

1) Audit of current social media effectiveness (includes 1:1 time with social media expert and detailed report with specific recommendations for improvement)

2) Setup of up to 3 social media platforms (includes cleanup of existing presence to make you more efficient)

3) Management of complete social media presence for 3 months (includes multiple posts per week and blogging, working toward short and long term goals)

4) Measurement of results (includes an audit at the end of the 3-month period to evaluate performance, next steps and recommendations)

5) Strategy and training (includes once a month meetings to discuss strategy and approach; also includes a 90 minute training session at the end of month 3 to successfully hand off the program.)

“Our goal is to help businesses use social media more effectively,” concluded Porter. “We believe that our clients can become more competitive and more successful by implementing a few easy to understand tips and techniques. And the benefits that can be achieved by an increased social media presence are huge.”

To start off the New Year, SocialMediaBuilder™ is available for a limited time for $2,499 — 50 percent off the regular price of the service.

About Porter Consulting

Founded in the Silicon Valley in 1997, Porter Consulting has grown to be a multi-national marketing and sales consulting firm. The firm’s large team of talented resources is ready to take on the most complex marketing projects. Expertise includes technical pre-sales support, collateral development, digital media creation, social media, program management and support. To deliver complete solutions, Porter Consulting also maintains a network of affiliate companies that include service delivery, training development, and technology implementation firms. Headquartered in Los Altos, Porter Consulting also has offices in Houston, Texas, Singapore and near Paris, France. http://www.porterconsulting.net

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/PorterConsulting/SocialMediaBuilder/prweb13949625.htm