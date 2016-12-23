Principled Technologies releases new report: In hands-on PT testing, a Dell EMC PowerEdge R730xd server with Intel NVMe SSDs sped up order processing and delivered better performance per dollar than the configuration of the same server using SATA SSDs.

Durham, NC (PRWEB) December 23, 2016

By selecting faster storage and improving database performance, organizations can help improve employee productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and save money on additional hardware expenses. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Microsoft SQL Server database performance of a Dell PowerEdge R730xd with two drive configurations: one with Intel SATA SSDs and one with new Intel SSD DC P3600 series NVMe SSDs.

The PT test report said that “upgrading the Dell EMC PowerEdge R730xd server with Intel NVMe SSDs in place of SATA SSDs increased database orders by 69.9 percent across our 20 database VMs.” PT also found that using Intel NVMe SSDs instead of SATA SSDs in the R730xd can boost database performance per dollar by up to 25.9 percent.

To learn about more advantages of upgrading to Intel SSD DC P3600 series NVMe SSDs on the Dell PowerEdge R730xd, read the full report at http://facts.pt/7hf69g.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13945089.htm