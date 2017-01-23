The Redpark DEX cable enables route drivers to connect their iPad or iPhone to vending machines or grocery store systems for direct store delivery (DSD) accounting and inventory management.

Redpark Product Development—Emeryville, CA—announced today that it is now shipping the industry’s first DEX Cable for iPhone and iPad.

The Redpark DEX Cable is used by route drivers in the grocery and vending machine industries. It provides a way to connect iPhone and iPad to a vending machine or to a grocery store’s computer system for direct store delivery (DSD).

“iPhone and iPad are replacing specialty handheld devices in the route delivery industry,” explained Mike Ridenhour, president of Redpark. “Some of the world’s largest beverage companies have developed their own route accounting apps for iPhone and iPad. Route accounting apps are also available on the App Store. Our DEX Cable completes the solution by enabling these apps to connect to systems in the field.”

The DEX Cable (part# L2-DEX) has an MSRP of $79 and is available today.

About Redpark

Redpark Product Development engineers enterprise accessories for iPhone and iPad.

