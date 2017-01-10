[LPI-News] Linux Professional Institute Expands Training Partner Program in 2012
The Linux Professional Institute (LPI), the world's premier Linux certification organization (http://www.lpi.org), announced that in 2012 they grew their training partner program to include 322 participating organizations (up more than 5% from just over 300 partners in 2011). Most significant was that LPI added seven new training organizations in North America in 2012. LPI has training partners in over 50 countries around the world.[Read More...]