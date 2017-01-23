Computeruser.com
Latest News

Linux

[LPI-News] Linux Professional Institute Expands Training Partner Program in 2012

The Linux Professional Institute (LPI), the world's premier Linux certification organization (http://www.lpi.org), announced that in 2012 they grew their training partner program to include 322 participating organizations (up more than 5% from just over 300 partners in 2011). Most significant was that LPI added seven new training organizations in North America in 2012.  LPI has training partners in over 50 countries around the world.

[Read More...]

[LPI-News] Linux Essentials Heroes Complete Beta Tests

(Sacramento, CA, USA: June 19, 2012) The Linux Professional Institute (LPI),
the world's premier Linux certification organization (http://www.lpi.org),
announced that volunteers from throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa
completed the beta testing of  LPI's new Linux Essentials exam--an
innovative program measuring foundational knowledge in Linux and Open Source
Software. Targeted at new technology users, the Linux Essentials program is
set to be adopted by schools, educational authorities, training centers and
others commencing in June 2012.

[Read More...]

Announcing LinuxForce Cluster Services

Philadelphia, PA - 15 December 2011 - LinuxForce, Inc. announced today the availability of LinuxForce Cluster Services(SM), a new IT (Information Technology) service offering. LinuxForce Cluster Services(SM) design,provision, and maintain redundant, high availability (HA) clustered servers. HA servers are needed by organizations to assure a reliable system for delivery of critical business applications whether on-site,colocated, or "in the cloud".  LinuxForce's advanced approach to implementing HA server clusters protect valuable data and assure continuity for virtualized systems while minimizing overall costs and maximizing performance without burdening existing staff.
[Read More...]

Likewise Works with Microsoft to Enable Next-Generation Network Attached Storage Devices

Protocol licensing agreement and relationship to develop SMB 2.2 support for Linux- and Unix-based storage devices
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2011 – Likewise, a software provider for identity, security and storage, announced today a licensing agreement with Microsoft to empower Likewise Storage Services to enable next-generation Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices with Microsoft Server Message Block (SMB) protocolsupport for Windows Server “8”.
[Read More...]

SoftMaker Office 2010 for Linux now shipping

Nuremberg (Germany); April 6, 2010 German software vendor SoftMaker (www.softmaker.com) announced today that it has begun shipping the release version of its office suite SoftMaker Office 2010 for Linux. This new version adds document tabs,superior Microsoft Office 2007 compatibility, and KDE/Gnome integration to this fast and reliable office suite.
[Read More...]
Copyright©2014 ComputerUser Inc.,. All rights reserved