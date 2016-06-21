Serenata NetHotel allows hoteliers to consolidate and analyze vital guest data across all touch points including PMS, CRS, website and social media channels providing a true 360 degree view on all relevant customer data.

Redwood City, CA (PRWEB) June 21, 2016

Building upon their long-term success as a global provider of Customer Relationship Management solutions to the hospitality industry, Serenata Hospitality CRM continues expansion of partnerships across the US. At the core of NetHotel’s sophisticated big data solution is transaction level integration to all guest related systems including the PMS (Property Management Systems) and CRS system, marketing initiatives and guest reviews. An elegant dashboard seamlessly displays all crucial guest interactions for better profile management.

Dieter Dirnberger, Serenata co-founder and President, shares that “What we want to achieve as a provider is to allow for our hotel partners to pull and push data to produce dynamic guest communications thereby helping their guests stay loyal.”

eMarketing initiatives can now be tailored and targeted at a very granular level. Campaign results are easily tracked and included in the guest profile. Guest communications are dynamic and customized to their interests. At each step of the experience, the system is designed to recognize and reward a guest’s behaviors and needs with a welcoming form of personalization.

“The Serenata brand offers strong support for our continued growth in the U.S. marketplace” added Dirnberger. “Our team is in New Orleans, LA, USA attending HITEC 2016 this week. Please look for us there.”

Combining 20 years of hospitality technology experience with the energy of a start-up, Serenata hospitality CRM turns big data into smart useable data. Serenata is a leading provider of e-marketing and CRM solutions for the hospitality industry. By integrating guest information from the property management system (PMS), central reservation system (CRS), websites and more, Serenata NetHotel CRM develops a 360° view of the guest. At each step before, during and after their stay the product ensures guests receive the most targeted, dynamic and relevant communication.

Founded in 1996, Serenata has grown a prestigious international client list, including: Ameron Hotels | Belmond | Como Hotel and Resorts | Constance Hotels and Resorts| Dorchester Collection | Dorint Hotels and Resorts | Fleming’s Hotels and Restaurants | Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts | InterCityHotel | Lindner Hotels and Resorts | Lux Resorts | Kempinski | One&Only Resorts | Onyx Hospitality Group | Red Lion Hotels| Relexa Hotels | Sarova Hotels | Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts | Sorell Hotels | Taj Group | Trump Hotels | Warwick International Hotels.

