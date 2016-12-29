Water Advocate Sharon Kleyne Clears Up Dry Eye Medical Misconceptions. Radio Host Sharon Kleyne Says Only One Product Supplements Tear Film.

Grants Pass, OR (PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Sharon Kleyne, America’s leading water researcher, advocate and host of the nationally syndicated radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica, strongly commented on the extravagant claims that other companies are beginning to make about treatments for dry eye disease, which afflicts more than 30 million Americans a year and an astonishing 250 million Chinese each year.

In her recent program, Sharon Kleyne noted that an ever-popular celebrity, after going public with her chronic dry eye symptoms, was quickly signed by a prominent pharmaceutical company as spokesperson for a campaign aimed at increasing education about dry eye disease and rolling out a new product to treat it. The campaign, Eyelove, collects personal stories about chronic dry eye disease. The new product is the first in a new drug class known as lymphocyte function-associated antigen-1 (LFA-1) antagonists.

Sharon Kleyne supports any educational effort to increase awareness about dry eye disease and its symptoms, yet she feels she must also point out the fact that these droplet products—new and old—merely mask symptoms and give only momentary relief. In worst case scenarios, Kleyne said, users can become addicted to drops and solutions and actually make their dry eye conditions even worse. “There is still only one product on the global market,” Kleyne said, that deals with and relieves the root cause of dry eye disease, which is dehydration of the tear film due to excessive evaporation, and that is Natures Tears® EyeMist®. It is the only product with a worldwide patent to supplement the tear film affected by dry eye.

Dry eye disease dwarfs all over diseases that ophthalmologists and optometrists diagnose and treat each year, and the numbers continue to climb with aging populations. Symptoms include blurred vision, redness, burning, itching, stinging, a gritty sensation and watery eyes. These symptoms can be brought on by a number of causes including pollution, allergies, post-menopausal changes in women, windy conditions, computer use, reading, television viewing and artificial environments (air conditioning, central heating). Dry eye disease occurs when the tear film lens, which is 99% water, loses moisture due to evaporation. “The most effective way to relieve dry eye symptoms,” Sharon Kleyne insisted, “is to supplement the eyes several times a day with a painless micron mist of trade secret, tissue culture grade water.” This is more effective than eye drops, which only trap moisture but do not replenish it.

Sharon Kleyne, founder of Bio-Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science®, researched and developed new technology that has given us just that product—Natures Tears® EyeMist®. Kleyne has earned an international reputation as the global expert on dehydration of the eyes and skin due to excessive evaporation of the body’s water vapor. “From the moment we leave our mother’s water-womb and are born,” Kleyne said, “we begin a process of evaporation that continues until death. In order to sustain excellent health,” she went on, “one must supplement eyes and skin on a daily basis to replenish the evaporating water vapor. Of course, the purer the water is, the better it will be for the person supplementing skin and eyes with it.”

Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® is applied with a personal hand-held humidifying device emitting a pure, pH balanced, 100% Trade Secret tissue culture grade water in a patented micron mist. Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® is endorsed by more than 22,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists nationwide and was successfully test-marketed in more than 70,000 outlets. With Natures Tears® EyeMist®, Sharon Kleyne explains, tired or irritated eyes are supplemented with pure water, and that’s exactly what eyes challenged by dry eye symptoms need. With Nature’s Tears® EyeMist®, Kleyne is sure that the people leaving their stories at Eyelove would find immediate relief, too. “I have some for each of them whenever they are ready!” Kleyne said.

Sharon Kleyne is constantly educating people about the current global water crisis and the health dangers associated with dehydration due to excess evaporation of the earth’s water vapor. In doing so, Kleyne encourages people to experience a new, healthy Water Life Science® lifestyle and visit http://www.biologicaqua.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950689.htm