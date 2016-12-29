X-Factor UK Star and YouTube sensation, Janet Devlin collaborates with multi-platinum producer Jason Nevins for a new interpretation of her current single “Outernet Song,” which is available to stream on SoundCloud. https://soundcloud.com/okgoodrecords/janet-devlin-jason-nevins-outernet-song-radio-edit

New York, NY (PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Earlier this year, Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin released her fun, tongue-in-cheek single, “Outernet Song,” which has received rave reviews worldwide. Now the songstress has teamed up with multi-platinum producer Jason Nevins, who has worked with iconic artists such as RUN D.M.C., Duran Duran, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly, to create “Outernet Song (Remix).” The resulting remix is an upbeat, electro-pop version of the ukulele-infused alt-pop single, which has all the makings of an instant tropical pop radio hit.

“Outernet Song (Remix)” premiered on renowned music discovery website, Idolator, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. When speaking with Idolator about the collaboration with Jason Nevins, Devlin stated, “I never thought that a song I started writing as a teenage rant would end up being recorded and released, let alone remixed, by Jason Nevins. I had the privilege of meeting him on a recent trip to the States. I had to pinch myself when he told me he was a fan of the song and wanted to remix it. How can I say no to that? I’m so excited for people to hear ‘Outernet Song’ in a totally different musical context.”

In the millennial age of selfies, social media, and WiFi, we are permanently plugged in to a show reel of people’s lives; with this ideal of what “perfect” is consistently shoved in our faces. In ‘Outernet Song,’ Janet sings about how it is important to “press the pause button on the never-ending scroll and go out and do something other than waiting for texts, tweets, shares, emails, or the like.”

“Outernet Song (Remix)” is currently available to stream on SoundCloud. https://soundcloud.com/okgoodrecords/janet-devlin-jason-nevins-outernet-song-radio-edit

The “Outernet Song (Remix)” will be available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, January 6, 2017. It will also be available for digital pre-order on January 6th, with the official release on Friday, January 20, 2017.

About OK!Good Records:



OK!Good Records is a genre independent record label established in 2010 to distribute, market, and promote artists and music that defy boundaries, reject limitations, and transcend the ordinary. They champion and celebrate independent music, thought, art, expression, and enterprise. http://www.okgoodrecords.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950910.htm