Bujumbura, Burundi, and New Providence, NJ (PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Smart Burundi, an emerging telecom service provider, and Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom and social media solutions, announced the launch of InstaVoice® Missed Call, Voicemail, and Voice SMS service in Burundi. With this collaboration, Smart subscribers can now send and receive voice messages easily, to and from other subscribers in Burundi, and also across the globe.

With the deployment of InstaVoice service in Burundi, a Smart subscriber can manage his/her missed calls, voicemails and voice messages using the InstaVoice app. The app, with its intuitive and unique chat-like interface, allows the user to respond to missed calls and voicemails, through text as well as rich media. With features like unlimited voicemails, content delivery over email, option to link multiple numbers, and message withdrawal, InstaVoice is transforming the missed call and voicemail experience, the way we know it. Smart Burundi users, who do not have the app, are alerted over SMS with a link to voice content.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Ladak, Chief Operating Officer, Smart Burundi said, “In keeping with the lineage of innovative and sustainable business growth, we decided to offer our subscribers a superior and differentiated messaging experience while using our network. Our partnership with Kirusa is a perfect strategic fit that resonates with our brand DNA hinged on customer centricity and market-led innovation.”

Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa said, “We are proud to partner with the Smart Group for offering InstaVoice messaging services to the people of Burundi. I am sure they will find immense value in connecting through InstaVoice.”

About Smart Telecom



SMART Group is headquartered in Uganda with operations in Burundi and Tanzania offering a wide range of telecommunication services including Voice, Internet/Data and Value Added Services for both personal and business. Smart’s unprecedented success in such a competitive market is attributed to providing a wide range of innovative, tailored products and services with unmatched value-for-money for customers. But it’s not just in Smart’s products and services that customers see a difference; it’s also in the way the company touches people’s lifestyles within the community. Smart is the telecommunication arm of Industrial Promotion Services (IPS) Kenya, which in turn is part of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED). AKFED has been funding social enterprises across East Africa for decades – making long-term investments with the aim of building economically sound businesses that create employment and improve lives.

About Kirusa



Kirusa is the leader in voice messaging and social media mobile apps that enable mobile subscribers to “Have a Voice!” and share their stories with their family and friends across the globe. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, InstaVoice Celeb™ and InstaVoice Sports™ apps, which are offered in partnership with more than thirty-five mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores, and are used monthly by over 80 million mobile users on four continents. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable and scalable multimodal and cloud platforms, which process over one billion events a month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India, and one of top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. InstaVoice Celeb and InstaVoice Sports are trademarks of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

