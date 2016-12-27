Workpack Solutions announces CartonERP software, designed to simplify, automate, and streamline business processes has proven to improve clients’ profit margin and reduce soft costs.

Grand Rapids, MI (PRWEB) December 27, 2016

Workpack Solutions, a Michigan-based technology company that specializes in ERP software and solutions for the print packaging industry, announces their CartonERP software system has been proven to help customer save the equivalent of one full-time employee. Designed for businesses of any size, CartonERP is a comprehensive and easy-to-use enterprise system that supports both operational and administrative processes of folding carton manufacturers. CartonERP benefits a wide variety of processes from estimating to invoicing by using advanced communication tools, robust estimating, MRP, MIS, and electronic job ticketing, barcode inventory and much more.

“Customers call the folding carton supplier to get lead times, expedite shipments, get order statuses and other details. This usually means that those who take the call have to take notes, go track down all of the information throughout the plant and then call the customer back. Customers are likely not available when they called back,” said Douglas Scranton, Senior Software Engineer at Workpack Solutions. “It becomes a huge, game of ‘tag, you’re it’ to get information, all the while eroding profit margin.”

The CartonERP software solution provides the following benefits:



Improves communications,

Provides faster and more accurate estimates,

Prevents downtime with material planning,

Reduces wasted time,

Distributes schedules with one click,

Tracks job cost through the process, and

Improves inventory accuracy.

CartonERP allows folding carton manufacturers to collectively save enough time to repurpose at least one full-time employee equivalent to other profitable work. Often times manufacturers are able to increase billable work and recover other soft costs that were difficult to track previously. Installations of CartonERP software has allowed customers to reallocate staff who were on the shop floor tracking down job tickets, doing visual inventory, and manual data entry. These staff members are able to do more meaningful and productive work. In addition to that, they were able to increase billable hours in preproduction and recover several other soft costs that had been difficult to quantify.

“Our philosophy is to create a workflow where folding carton manufacturers will never have to call a customer back because the information will be immediately available, said Kristie Vos, President of Workpack Solutions. “Our goal is to provide our customers with communication tools that improve the way they operate, and provide them with the smoothest transition before, during, and after software installation.”

Prior to installation, Workpack Solutions examines each client’s shop floor processes to identify key issues and opportunities for improvement. Workpack Solutions is able to adapt solutions to integrate with customer equipment and work flow. They also provide educational and training opportunities for all staff members to ensure a smooth transition towards CartonERP software execution.

For more information on Workplace Solutions’ products, including the WIP Tracker, visit http://www.workpacksolutions.com

About Workpack Solutions:



Workpack Solutions is a software provider and consulting group led by print packaging industry leaders and innovators who are passionate about creating exceptional technology solutions. They focus on continuously improving technology solutions for the future, along with industry changing innovations that directly impact how companies, their departments and individuals achieve their goals. These tools have immediate impact on operations, helping companies to improve customer service, sales data, increase profit margin and assign employees to more impactful work. Workpack has a proven background and decades of combined experience in print packaging manufacturing, custom software development and business management systems.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948560.htm