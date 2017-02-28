Have you lost those precious photos of the trip to Paris which you saved on your laptop? Don’t have a backup either? Don’t panic! Stellar Phoenix Windows Data Recovery Professional is software which will assist you in recovering all the lost data or even deleted data caused by severe drive corruption or accidental events.

The software comes in two CDs: one is for windows installation and other “System startup disc” for when the regular Windows isn’t working properly.

Here are some of its enthralling benefits:

Easy-to-use interface

Quick installation

Only around 9 Megabytes in size

Suitable for slow devices

The software has proven to be productive but, it also has some cons:

It gets crashed sometimes.

It is quite expensive.

Let’s have a look at some of its salient features:

Recovery of lost partitions:

Have you missed an entire partition? No worries! Navigate towards “Other Locations” on the screen for selecting the location. Under that option, you’ll find “Can’t Find Drive”. Just click on it and relax. It will scan through the selected hard drive to find the missing partition. When the scanning is completed, all the partitions will be listed down there. If you still don’t find it, click on “Deep Scan”. You need to select your desired partition in order to start the data recovery.

Recovery of the Drive:

The tool helps you to deal with the recovery of all your lost data. The data might loss due to disk corruption, unintentional deletion of the files or accidental formatting. If you lose your data due to the corruption of windows drive, you can easily retrieve it through this tool. It allows you to recover the data from NTFS, FAT and ExFAT drives.

Recovery of Multimedia files and photos:

You just lost your Paris photos. Isn’t it right? This advanced software has the option to search the storage devices for particularly photos, videos or music files. It reduces the time consumed by the software to search for all the lost data. You can retrieve data from external hard drives as well as all the types of memory cards, for example, CF card, SD card and Micro SD card.

Recovery of Optical Media:

It allows you to recover data from any optical media such as CDs, HD DVDs or DVD discs. Isn’t it great? Whether the CDs are partially burned, scratched or corrupted, you’ll be able to easily recover your files with their original folder structure and file name.

Preview the files before recovery:

It scans the selected storage media and classifies the files in File type, deleted list and Tree view. Just click on any file to see its preview before recovering it. You’ve the option to enable and disable preview.

Recover the deleted or lost Emails:

It is also beneficial to the email users as it helps them to recover the deleted or lost email files. It regains all the popular varieties of files including MS Outlook Express (DBX) and Ms Lotus Notes (NSF). Head towards “Select what to recover section”. You’ll find “Emails” option under the “Documents, Folders & Emails”. Select it and allow it to scan through the hard drive.

The software developed by Stellar Information technology Private Limited is an efficient way to get back all your lost data. You must give it a try!

