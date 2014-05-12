Submit Pressrelease

IDS-M311Industrial 1-port Modbus Gateway with 1xRS-232/422/485 and 1×10/100 Base-T(X)
The Internet protocol is the key to a smart factory, hence ORing, the global leading brand specialized in innovative industrial networking products, has developed the IDS-M311 Modbus gateway to facilitate the integration of serial devices on the edge of industrial networks with the Ethernet network. The IDS-M311 enables communications between the three common protocols used in factories: RTU,ASCII, and TCP, allowing different Modbus equipment with non IP-based interfaces such as DCS, PLC, HMI, electric power load measurement systems and other sensors or measuring devices to communicate and exchange data over Ethernet.
The IDS-M311 is a 1-port Modbus gateway which supports RS-232/422/485. In addition to communications between Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU/ASCII, the IDS-m311 is able to support up to 16 TCP masters and 32 requests simultaneously. With support for up to 31 RTU/ASCII devices, the IDS-M311 can effectively connect a high density of Modbus nodes on the same network. Not only can Modbus serial salves be integrated with the existing Modbus TCP networks, the serial masters can also access Modbus TCP salves.
IDS-M311 is the best solution to secure serial-to-Ethernet data communications due to its ability to operate in the harsh industrial environment. In addition, the product is equipped with dual power supplies for redundancy, and has a light, compact enclosing with DIN rail design, making it rugged and durable. The product is now available at a special price of $99. Sales are limited to one unit per person. For more information on our new products, please visit ORing website at http://www.oring-networking.com. You can also email us at sales@oring-networking.com
To ginger up Information Security: the Mission is possible
Cooperation between Falcongaze and Bitrate has reached a new level. The companies announce the launch of a new joint campaign: any compliance-minded company, which deals with personal data and sensitive information, can receive a free tool to make all data transfers, business communications and the level of corporate loyalty transparent and available for analysis and reporting.
The threat of critical information loss and spread is growing day-by-day. Sometimes when there is no reliable protection against internal threats, confidential corporate data may fall into the hands of third parties, while a business may for a long time even not have a clue about that. This happened to retail brokerage Scottrade which had suffered a leak of information affecting 4.6 million customers between late 2013 and early 2014. It has become known only now, when federal authorities have notified Scottrade of this data breach.
The situation around such companies is constantly heating up: if a business is instantly aware of a leak and is able to make prompt investigation is one thing, but when a company finds out about a leak after a long period it is a more serious issue with a long-term chain of painful consequences. Leaks of contact details, home and e-mail addresses, social security numbers of customers and partners, as well as commercial information about products, developments, financial reports and business plans turn out to be a disaster, which entails huge economic and reputational losses.
If businesses are not able to organize comprehensive information security system and thereby protect their own resources, how can they claim for the trust of customers, partners and investors? Transparency is the key to successful management of corporate information and business environment.
However, the challenge is accepted, and Falcongaze, the vendor of integrated solutions for data leak prevention as well as optimization of work processes and protection of business against internal threats, in partnership with Bitrate announces the Information Security Action promo. Each and every company interested in getting a holistic view on sensitive information management, data travel and business communications within the corporate network can receive a full-featured version of Information Security and Operational Risks Management platform SecureTower. This is backed by technical support and assistance in deployment absolutely free of charge with no further obligations. All businesses interested in the Information Seсurity Action promo are welcome to contact Bitrate for more information.
The campaign involves 30 days of SecureTower and related services at full disposal and is valid until February 1, 2016.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
IDS-M311Industrial 1-port Modbus Gateway with 1xRS-232/422/485 and 1×10/100 Base-T(X)
The Internet protocol is the key to a smart factory, hence ORing, the global leading brand specialized in innovative industrial networking products, has developed the IDS-M311 Modbus gateway to facilitate the integration of serial devices on the edge of industrial networks with the Ethernet network. The IDS-M311 enables communications between the three common protocols used in factories: RTU,ASCII, and TCP, allowing different Modbus equipment with non IP-based interfaces such as DCS, PLC, HMI, electric power load measurement systems and other sensors or measuring devices to communicate and exchange data over Ethernet.
The IDS-M311 is a 1-port Modbus gateway which supports RS-232/422/485. In addition to communications between Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU/ASCII, the IDS-m311 is able to support up to 16 TCP masters and 32 requests simultaneously. With support for up to 31 RTU/ASCII devices, the IDS-M311 can effectively connect a high density of Modbus nodes on the same network. Not only can Modbus serial salves be integrated with the existing Modbus TCP networks, the serial masters can also access Modbus TCP salves.
IDS-M311 is the best solution to secure serial-to-Ethernet data communications due to its ability to operate in the harsh industrial environment. In addition, the product is equipped with dual power supplies for redundancy, and has a light, compact enclosing with DIN rail design, making it rugged and durable. The product is now available at a special price of $99. Sales are limited to one unit per person. For more information on our new products, please visit ORing website at http://www.oring-networking.com. You can also email us at sales@oring-networking.com
To ginger up Information Security: the Mission is possible
Cooperation between Falcongaze and Bitrate has reached a new level. The companies announce the launch of a new joint campaign: any compliance-minded company, which deals with personal data and sensitive information, can receive a free tool to make all data transfers, business communications and the level of corporate loyalty transparent and available for analysis and reporting.
The threat of critical information loss and spread is growing day-by-day. Sometimes when there is no reliable protection against internal threats, confidential corporate data may fall into the hands of third parties, while a business may for a long time even not have a clue about that. This happened to retail brokerage Scottrade which had suffered a leak of information affecting 4.6 million customers between late 2013 and early 2014. It has become known only now, when federal authorities have notified Scottrade of this data breach.
The situation around such companies is constantly heating up: if a business is instantly aware of a leak and is able to make prompt investigation is one thing, but when a company finds out about a leak after a long period it is a more serious issue with a long-term chain of painful consequences. Leaks of contact details, home and e-mail addresses, social security numbers of customers and partners, as well as commercial information about products, developments, financial reports and business plans turn out to be a disaster, which entails huge economic and reputational losses.
If businesses are not able to organize comprehensive information security system and thereby protect their own resources, how can they claim for the trust of customers, partners and investors? Transparency is the key to successful management of corporate information and business environment.
However, the challenge is accepted, and Falcongaze, the vendor of integrated solutions for data leak prevention as well as optimization of work processes and protection of business against internal threats, in partnership with Bitrate announces the Information Security Action promo. Each and every company interested in getting a holistic view on sensitive information management, data travel and business communications within the corporate network can receive a full-featured version of Information Security and Operational Risks Management platform SecureTower. This is backed by technical support and assistance in deployment absolutely free of charge with no further obligations. All businesses interested in the Information Seсurity Action promo are welcome to contact Bitrate for more information.
The campaign involves 30 days of SecureTower and related services at full disposal and is valid until February 1, 2016.