Talentoday (http://www.talentoday.com), a talent assessment and people analytics solution, has raised $3.49 million in Series A funding mainly from The Adecco Group, the world’s leading workforce solutions provider.

San Francisco, California (PRWEB) January 23, 2017

Two years after raising $1.4 million from private investors, the small but nimble start-up has gained the trust of almost 100 clients around the world. Talentoday now has the resources to accelerate its international market penetration and achieve its goal of helping candidates find career success and enabling companies to improve their talent management and recruiting capabilities.

This funding will allow Talentoday to strengthen its engineering effort and accelerate progress on its product roadmap. It will enable the expansion of Talentoday’s innovative Target Profiles © and matching capabilities that were launched at the end of 2016.

Martin, CEO of Talentoday, commented “We are very pleased about the confidence expressed by the world leader workforce solutions. We are now on the road to achieve our goal: to become one of the key players in the modern talent assessment industry. We want to move companies into the digital age by empowering them to make data-driven hiring decisions. This investment will not only help us to accelerate our engineering road map but will also enable the marketing and sales effort to increase our reach.”

About Talentoday



Talentoday improves professional success by offering individuals insights on their personality and motivations through psychometrics and predictive analytics. The online platform provides a free personality questionnaire and online tools for recruiters and career management professionals. The company’s leading talent assessment solution, Talentoday Manager, allows professionals to increase and optimize professional placements. Millions of users as well as hundreds of customers in more than 160 countries have chosen Talentoday to find the perfect professional match. Founded by accredited psychologists, neuroscientists, data scientists, and HR experts, Talentoday is an affiliate member of the International Test Commission and adheres to the standards of the American Psychological Association. Talentoday is based in San Francisco and has an additional office in Paris.

About The Adecco Group



The Adecco Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is the world’s leading provider of workforce solutions. With more than 33,000 FTE employees and around 5,100 branches in 60 countries and territories around the world, The Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services, connecting approximately 700,000 associates with its clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition and talent development, as well as outsourcing and consulting. The Adecco Group is a Fortune Global 500 company. For more about The Adecco Group, visit http://www.adeccogroup.com.

