TamasbaVatan.com helps its customers stay close to their loved ones still living at home by offering them 10% bonus for Voice Credit orders, between December 27-29.

For expats, missing home is a feeling they usually get used to over the years. However, this end of year, TamasbaVatan.com, a website addressing Iranian immigrant communities worldwide, reveals the secret ingredient to miss less their home country: longer calls to Iran. And that’s not all: to help them talk more to their loved ones back home in Iran, TamasbaVatan.com offers a 10% bonus for all Voice Credit orders above $20.

The promotion is valid starting December 27 until December 29, for Voice Credit orders above $20 placed using coupon code 1BXNU5. Through this offer, customers are encouraged to call their loved ones more often and find out what’s new back home in Iran.

TamasbaVatan.com offers a wide variety of calling options, to suit every need. Customers can call from:



any phone, through the use access numbers;

any computer, through the Web Call application;

any smartphone, as TamasbaVatan.com offers a free app, for both iOS and Android devices, called KeepCalling.

What differentiates TamasbaVatan.com from other services are the low prices offered, the frequent promotions, the simple ordering processes, and the safety of online transactions. What makes the service even more attractive and trustworthy are the comprehensive Help Center and the 24/7 Customer Service, available by phone and email in both English and Spanish.

TamasbaVatan.com guarantees 100% transaction security and satisfaction. All major payment methods are accepted: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and PayPal. Moreover, payment is available in several currencies: US, Australian, or Canadian Dollars, British Pounds, and Euros. The payment security system is known as very strong.

On review websites, customers point out the low rates and high quality of the service. One of them says “I’m glad to find TamasbaVatan.com. It reduced my phone bill expenses a lot. The voice quality is very good and I’ve never experienced any problem with the service. I highly recommend it.”

About TamasbaVatan.com



TamasbaVatan.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

