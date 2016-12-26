GiftCardGranny.com has released a list of the most resold gift card brands. Visitors can resell their gift cards for cash.

Pittsburgh, PA (PRWEB) December 26, 2016

GiftCardGranny.com, the largest discount gift card website for buying and selling gift cards, has published a list of the most resold gift card brands for 2016. The popularity of the most resold brands have been derived from web visitors who have requested a cash offer for their unwanted gift card. Topping the most resold gift card list is the internet’s largest retailer, Amazon, followed by Best Buy and iTunes.

Reselling a gift card has become more common over the years due to the rising popularity of gift card giving and the gift card industry as a whole. Gift Card Granny reports that people looking to sell via their site have increased 23% year over year (2016 vs. 2015) and over 80% when comparing 2016 to 2014.

GiftCardGranny.com is unique in that the site or app finds the best offers for those wishing to sell their card. Visitors can compare offers in real time and earn as much as a 92% cash payout for their unused gift card balance. A $100 gift card can net a $92 cash payment depending on the popularity and demand of a particular card. Online gift card exchanges offer a higher percentage of cash payouts for more popular brands, especially those in high demand.

“It’s not a surprise that the most frequently resold gift card brands are also among the most purchased gift card brands online and in store.” said Jason Wolfe, CEO of GiftCardGranny.com “Every year after the holiday season, we continually see an uptick in visitors looking to sell their unwanted card mainly because the recipient would rather have cash.”

The complete list of most resold gift card brands for 2016* goes as follows:

1. Amazon (8% of total sell requests)



2. Best Buy (7%)



3. iTunes (7%)



4. Target (4%)



5. Walmart (4%)



6. Apple Store (3%)



7. Macy’s (3%)



8. Lowe’s (2%)



9. Home Depot (2%)



10. Starbucks (2%)

*Based on sell gift card requests on GiftCardGranny.com September – November 2016

About GiftCardGranny.com



Gift Card Granny has been saving shoppers money since 2009. Originally founded as the first online gift card exchange, Granny has grown from a single person operation to a team of over 30 employees. Today, Gift Card Granny is the largest discount gift card website on the Internet – with over 150,000 gift card deals and over 12 million visitors a year. Customers can buy gift cards at a discount or sell their unwanted cards for cash.

