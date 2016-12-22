NETA World Journal offers the latest technical information, research, and instruction designed to help electrical power industry professionals with commissioning, maintenance, and best practices for staying safe on the job.

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, has released the winter 2016 edition of its flagship publication, featuring articles on substation automation and including discussion of a renewed emphasis on the maintenance activities and records for electrical equipment.

NETA World Journal’s winter 2016 issue was released November 30, 2016, exclusively to NETA members, Alliance Partners, and current subscribers. Article highlights from the winter 2016 issue include:



“The Future of Integrated Power and Process Automation,” by David C. Mazur and John A. Kay, Rockwell Automation

“Acceptance, Commissioning, and Field Testing for Protection and Automation Systems.” by Michael Obrist, Stephan Gerspach, and Klaus-Peter Brand, ABB Switzerland

“Protective Relay Misoperations and Analysis,” by Steve Turner, Beckwith Electric Company

NETA World Journal publishes four times a year, delivering the most relevant information created specifically for electrical power industry professionals. To subscribe to the Journal, visit http://www.netaworld.org or call 269-488-6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA



NETA is an ANSI Accredited standards developing organization that creates and maintains standards on electrical testing for electrical power equipment and systems. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

