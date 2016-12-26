TWB_ announced the opening of its US HQ in Houston, TX and that industry veteran Cameron Forch will be the CEO of TWB_ USA. For the worldwide pioneer in creating technology content offshore, this will allow closer support to US-based customers.

TWB_ announced the opening of its US HQ in Houston, TX and that industry veteran Cameron Forch will be the CEO of TWB_ USA. For the worldwide pioneer in creating technology content offshore, this will allow closer support to US-based customers. Over forty Fortune 500 technology majors across the world and many exciting startups in the US, India, Europe, Taiwan, China & Japan leverage TWB_’s ability to re-imagine and re-use marketing, learning, and product content delivering unprecedented quality, time, and cost efficiency.

Ten years ago, TWB_ pioneered the offshore creation of technology content which was hitherto created by companies either internally or with ‘consultants’ hired by companies from vendors. TWB_ changed that by creating domain depth that mirrored the customer’s own technology capability with deep SME teams for a variety of industries including Information Technology, Defence & Aerospace, Engineering, Life Sciences. TWB_ then integrated this technology capability with high-quality content creation teams that could create product, learning and marketing content across these industries, with the rigor of the software engineering process.

With Cameron Forch taking over as CEO, TWB_ USA will gain from his decades of experience in developing markets. Cameron Forch is an MBA from University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and has 36 years of sales experience at the highest CxO level for a variety of companies including IBM, Oracle and BEA. Cameron Forch has led the sales teams of several Indian technology majors in the US including Hughes Software Systems and Prodapt.

With this expansion, TWB_ will have the first nearshore capability to provide even closer support to US customers. Rakesh Shukla, Founder & Managing Director said, “Cameron is invaluable to TWB_ since he comes not only with the experience of acquiring business at the highest level but he has worked with India based companies for more than ten of his 35+ years.” This he says, “makes it ideal for us to work as a team with the Indian delivery capability and US market expectations matched extremely well with Cameron’s experience.”

Cameron Forch, CEO, TWB_ USA said, “While TWB_ has been able to meet large scale multi-year customer requirements based solely in India for a worldwide client base, and successfully pioneered and established a model, a growing footprint makes it essential that we have presence in the US. We are now prepared to grow faster than ever before.”

On servicing across the US, Sangeeta Velegar, Vice President, Marketing, said, “Houston was an ideal choice for TWB_ since it gives access to both the West and East Coast markets, and TWB_ has a key partner and customer relationships in the Houston, Austin area.”

A customer base of more than forty Fortune 500 technology majors and a footprint of customers ranging from the Silicon Valley, the US East Coast, France, Luxembourg, Germany, India, Taiwan, Korea and Japan is the testimony of the success of TWB’s pioneering business model and delivery system.

About TWB

TWB_ is a worldwide pioneer of offshore development of technology content based in Bangalore, India. TWB_ delivers an integrated suite of Marketing, Product and Training content for high-technology customers including 10 of the most significant technology giants, multiple Fortune 500 customers and exciting technology start-ups. TWB_ leverages extremely high domain expertise in Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services, and Aerospace & Defense to deliver to customers worldwide without being co-located with them. AXA, ABB, Cisco, Fidelity, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Société Générale, Siemens, Toyota are some of the clients that leverage TWB’s content back office to delivery higher content quality, faster, and at lower cost. More information on TWB_ is available at http://www.twb.in

