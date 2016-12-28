Ultimate Medical Academy is proud to announce its winter True Blue Alum, Angela Ribble, a resident of Big Flats, New York employed as a medical administrative assistant at Ithaca Eye Care Optometry.

Ultimate Medical Academy is proud to announce its winter True Blue Alum, Angela Ribble, a resident of Big Flats, New York and a 2016 graduate of the nonprofit healthcare educational institution’s online Medical Administrative Assistant diploma and associate degree programs.

True Blue Alum are highlighted each quarter in a special feature series on the UMA website and other publications that puts a spotlight on outstanding UMA alumni who are serving their communities, excelling in their careers and accomplishing other noteworthy achievements.

Ribble enrolled at UMA in 2013, but her path to graduation hit an unexpected roadblock when she was diagnosed with a rare and potentially fatal genetic blood disorder. Although her health forced her to take a leave of absence, Ribble returned to UMA and continued her education as soon as she had recuperated, earning her diploma in March 2016.

“I was determined to continue my education,” Ribble said. “It was something I needed to do for myself, but my kids have been my true motivation. I have been raising them on my own for quite some time and I wanted to show them that if you persevere and you put in the work and effort, then you will succeed.”

With the help of UMA’s Career Services team, Ribble secured a position as a medical administrative assistant at Ithaca Eye Care Optometry in July 2016. She also continued her UMA education during this time and graduated with her associate degree in October 2016.

“We are proud to know that we are helping our graduates excel in their education and careers,” UMA President Derek Apanovitch said. “Ultimate Medical Academy’s dedicated teachers and advisors never give up on our students, cheering them on with our supportive learning environment and extensive student services. This helps build their confidence and gives them the tools they need to succeed at school and at work.”

UMA encourages fellow alumni, UMA staff and faculty, employers and the graduates themselves to nominate outstanding alumni to be considered for the True Blue Alum feature. The nominees are reviewed quarterly. Once selected, alumni are featured on the UMA website, in the Alumni Newsletter and on UMA’s exclusive alumni networking platform, ConnectUMA. True Blue Alum also receive congratulations from Apanovitch, a certificate of recognition and an official school spirit item.

To be considered as a True Blue Alum, the nominee must be a graduate of UMA—from an online or ground program—and be in good standing with the institution. The nominee must also have a noteworthy accomplishment, whether it is in their community or career. Graduates may only be featured once as a True Blue Alum.

“I am ecstatic and so appreciative to be recognized for this award,” Ribble said. “UMA is a godsend. I am successful because of UMA and I give heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped me.”

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

