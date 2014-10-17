Cupertino, CA, October 16, 2014 –(PR.com)– Ultriva, Inc., provider of cloud-based supply chain execution software, supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, and Brazilian Portuguese. Narayan Laksham, Ultriva founder and CEO explained in the company blog, “Because of the powerful architecture Ultriva can add any language in less than 4 weeks. So within a single instance of the application, a user in the United States can login and use the application in English while a supplier from Mexico can use the application in Spanish and a supplier from China can login and use the application in Mandarin Chinese.”

Customer demand initially drove the development of the Spanish and Chinese versions of Ultriva, understanding that these languages are essential to support a global supply base. After those multi-lingual options were completed, the company added more languages based on demand. Laksham emphasized, “As the suppliers and customers become global, it is becoming almost mandatory to have these languages especially if we are selling to large enterprises. Even though at a managerial above levels can manage with English, most the shop floor personnel need a local language. So having local language version provides a wider acceptance of the software.”

To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/103232/Multi-lingual-Support-in-the-Global-Supply-Chain-Essential.

About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment solution. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implements a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. Ultriva was named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2014 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine and the Ultriva blog was recently named one of 50 Best Supply Chain Blogs of 2014 according to SupplyChainOpz. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as Magellan Aerospace, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Triumph Group, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher, and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.

Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthiaL@ultriva.com

408.961.2495

Contact Information:

Ultriva, Inc.

Cynthia Leonard

408.961.2495

Contact via Email

www.ultriva.com

Read the full story here: http://www.pr.com/press-release/586975

Press Release Distributed by PR.com