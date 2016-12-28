Unanet, the leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations, is pleased to present the agenda for the 2017 Champions Conference taking place in sunny San Diego from May 18-19, 2017, with an optional pre-conference workshops taking place on May 17, 2017. The annual conference, which continues to grow year-over-year is an excellent opportunity for Unanet’s 1,000+ customers to network, learn industry best practices, and explore how to make the most of their investment in Unanet’s software offerings.

Sailing Forward is the theme of this year’s conference and the recently released agenda offers a myriad of content to help propel customers’ businesses forward as they sail into 2017. With four tracks to choose from; Finance/Accounting, Thought Leadership, Advanced Project Management, and Launching Innovative Business Solutions, Unanet customers and prospects have a wealth of subject matter experts and peers to learn from.

Success Clinic sessions continue to be a huge draw at the event offering attendees a one-on-one session with Unanet product managers and developers. They receive custom designed tips and tricks to help their business continue to grow.

The Champions Conference General Session is always a highlight of the event and includes a detailed product roadmap discussion as well as a sneak peek into Unanet’s upcoming integrated Purchasing capabilities, as well as many other exciting product enhancements.

“We are always enthusiastic for our annual Champions Conference, but this year’s event is especially exciting as we have added additional tracks, expanded the event, and have provided more opportunities for our attendees to learn how to really grow their business,” said Donna Kilbourn, Unanet’s Executive Vice President of Customer & Partner Success.

The learn more about the 2017 Champions Conference and to see the expanded agenda, visit http://www.unanetchampions.com

Unanet is a leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations. Unanet delivers a purpose-built Project ERP solution with skills management, resource planning, budgeting & forecasting, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, project management analytics and dashboards, and integrated financials with AR, AP, GL and cost pool calculations. Over 1,000 organizations trust Unanet to maximize staff utilization, reduce administrative costs by 90%, improve invoicing by 10X, and support forward decision-making for improved operations.

