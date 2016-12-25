Tulfie is being hailed by impressed users as the best all-in-one social sharing app that fill gaps other releases leave behind – especially when it comes to ease-of-use and privacy. The new no-cost app is available for Android devices from Google Play.

People who want to capture the special moments in their lives – such as a birthday party, wedding, picnic, company gathering or anything else – and then easily share and celebrate it with others, can now head to Google Play and download the unique new app Tulfie.

Created by Tulfie Inc., and available at no cost, there are three main aspects that make Tulfie a must-have app for both personal and business users: event portals, social sharing and privacy controls.



Event Portals: Users start by creating an event – which is essentially an online photo album — in a matter of seconds, and then designate it as public or private. Public events can be joined by any other Tulfie user, who can add their images to the event, while private events are open to select invitees. Event creators can also receive notifications when their photos are commented on and “wowed” (as described below).

Social Sharing: Once they join a public event or accept an invitation to a private event, users can browse and comment on photos, and “wow” the ones that they find the most interesting and impressive. They can also connect with others through the app to keep in touch with old friends, and make new ones.

Privacy Control: Unlike other apps that offer limited or non-existent privacy features, users can define privacy rules to suit their preferences, including the ability to categorize connections and give specific people access to certain photos, while blocking visibility for others (i.e. they do not even see that the photo exists). Users can also toggle notification settings or turn it off completely, and decide who has access to their Tulfie profile.

Other notable Tulfie special features include a streamlined user-friendly interface, extremely fast usage, low memory storage footprint, and the option for users to obtain “Star” status if they reach more than 100,000 views within 30 days.

“Tulfie is being hailed by impressed users as the best all-in-one social sharing app that fill gaps other releases leave behind – especially when it comes to ease-of-use and privacy,” commented Aleksandar Birovljev CEO and Co-Founder of Tulfie Inc. “In as little as five seconds, anyone can create a great online event portal for family members, friends, classmates, colleagues, or anyone they wish!”

Tulfie, the unique new app that lets users easily capture, privately share, and happily celebrate special moments through images and events, is available now from Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tulfie.app&hl=en. There is no cost to download the app.

Additional app information, including screenshots, is available at http://tulfie.com.

About Tulfie Inc.



Based in California, Tulfie Inc. takes inspiration from the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

This philosophy is behind their goal to share Tulfie with the world, and make it possible for users to show their best memories from the most important events in their lives.

