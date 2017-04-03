Ushio America, Inc., a leading manufacturer in specialty and general illumination lighting solutions, and Necsel Intellectual Property, Inc., a leader in visible laser system solutions, today announced the integration of both companies to offer a full spectrum of light source solutions including lamps, LEDs, lasers, drivers, systems and services to their customers.

Ushio America, Inc., a leading manufacturer in specialty and general illumination lighting solutions, and Necsel Intellectual Property, Inc., a leader in visible laser system solutions, today announced the integration of both companies to offer a full spectrum of light source solutions including lamps, LEDs, lasers, drivers, systems and services to their customers. Ushio America, Inc. will operate as a matrix organization comprised of four individual business units: Solid State Solutions, Semiconductor and Industrial Solutions, Specialty Lighting Solutions, and General Lighting Solutions.

William F. Mackenzie who most recently served at Necsel IP as Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, and later, as Group Executive Officer of Ushio Inc., will lead Ushio America, Inc. as President and CEO. Shinji Kameda will serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“I am honored to have the support and confidence from Ushio Inc. and Kameda-san.” said William Mackenzie. “I look forward to working with them to create this new solution driven and one-stop-shop for all types of light source solutions: Lamps, LEDs, lasers, drivers, systems and services. I have been working closely with Ushio Inc. in Tokyo and other Ushio Group Companies for the last eight years and have great respect for them.” Shinji Kameda added, “I have been working with William for the last several months, but I have known him for several years, and watched the successful and profitable growth of Necsel. I believe our ideas are in alignment, so this is an exciting opportunity for both Ushio America and Necsel.”

Mackenzie has over 30 years of international business experience in Executive Management, Marketing, Engineering and Operations. In 1987 he began his career in engineering at Motorola Semiconductors in the UK. He has served as Chief Executive Officer and various executive management roles in both public and private companies ranging from small, innovative startups to Fortune 100 companies, Mackenzie’s most recent success was at Necsel IP where he was Founder, Chairman, President and CEO. There he worked with a team to drive the company profitably from “a sheet of paper” to one of the world’s most successful laser light source solution companies. Mackenzie has also helped start one of the fastest growing semiconductor companies, which went public in 2001 with a market cap of >$3B, a mere 4 years after the inception.

Shinji Kameda will support Mr. Mackenzie by running the four business units of the new matrix organization. Mr. Kameda has over 25 years of experience with USHIO in the areas of Sales and Business Development. Mr. Kameda successfully directed USHIO’s Excimer lamp business by capturing an extraordinary market share with revenue results of >$50M. He became CEO and President of Ushio America, Inc. in October 2014, only 18 months after serving as General Manager, Business Development, and Emerging Technologies.

About Ushio America, Inc.



Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

About Necsel IP, Inc.



Necsel IP, Inc. develops and manufactures lasers and laser solutions for the projection, endoscopes, bio instrumentation, industrial and life sciences marketplaces. The company’s cost effect solutions provide these applications additional performance, such as brighter sources, higher contract ratios, longer lifetimes, and allows the creation of products that were never possible before. Necsel’s business model includes high-level customer interaction and co-development to rapidly advance its customer’s technology capability and product performance. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA with manufacturing facilities worldwide. To learn more about Necsel, visit http://www.necsel.com.

