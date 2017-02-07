Virtual reality is an artificial environment created using software and virtual reality devices that gives experience of real atmosphere to user. The technique behind this is a graphics and interactive features offered by virtual reality gaming devices. The 3D image that is examined interactively on a personal computer is the simplest example of virtual reality. Virtual reality in gaming deals with the use of sound and graphics technology in games to create environment. To experience the game, user can wear head mounted displays (HMDs), gloves or glasses etc. HMD (head mounted display) plays vital role in virtual reality environment. VRML (Virtual Reality Modeling Language), X3D, 3DML, COLLADA (Collaborative Design Activity) are the languages used in virtual reality.

Increasing popularity of virtual reality in gaming is becoming very popular in teenagers is the major driving factor for virtual reality in gaming market. The graphics and animation lovers also used this technique which helps to grow this market. Rising disposable income of the user is expected to increase growth of this industry. Additionally, advancement in technology helps to drive the virtual reality in gaming market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the virtual reality in gaming market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on revenue (USD Million). The report also offers detailed competitive landscape of the global virtual reality in gaming market. It includes company market share analysis, product portfolio of the major industry participants. The report provides detailed segmentation of the virtual reality in gaming market based on component, console type segment and region.

Software and hardware is the component segment of virtual reality in gaming market. The hardware segment was the leading component segment of virtual reality in gaming market in 2014. It includes different types of wearable devices such as headsets, motion trackers, body suits etc. Software component segment, give platform to the virtual reality due to the environment of the game popular for adventures games which offers many virtual theme worlds with castle and enemies etc.

On the basis of console type segment virtual reality in gaming market can be segmented as Xbox, MAC, Play Station, Personal Computer and Nintendo Wii. Virtual reality in gaming market is largely constitute of Xbox by the manufacturer Microsoft, PlayStation by Sony, the Nintendo Wii game console, and personal computers & MAC systems. The latest version PlayStation 4 head mounted display and the dedicated virtual reality console, Xbox 360 after the success of Xbox and Kinet, Sony PlayStations are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Major regional segments analyzed in this study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. This report also provides further bifurcation of region on the country level. Major countries analyzed in this reports are U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. Virtual reality in gaming market was dominated by North America due to the high disposable income and easy availability of advanced gaming technology in the region. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest emerging region in the global market due to the increase in number of online gamers.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Electronic Arts Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd, Avatar Reality Inc., Linden Lab Inc., Oculus VR, Sony Corporation, Sega Corporation and Sega Corporation.

