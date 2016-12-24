Wantable, an e-commerce personal shopping service, launches a men’s division, adding men’s fitness apparel to their growing assortment.

Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB) December 24, 2016

Wantable, Inc. (http://www.wantable.com), the leading category-specific in-home shopping service, has launched a men’s division and will begin accepting orders for its Men’s Fitness Edit on December 24th. The new division is gratifying for company President Jalem Getz. “I can honestly say that the personal styling provided by our Men’s Fitness Edit is unlike anything available today,” said Getz. “I wanted a diverse brand lineup, and our team has delivered.”

The Men’s Fitness Edit will be Wantable’s first category for men and their sixth category overall. The company’s product offerings now include women’s makeup, accessories, intimate apparel, fitness apparel, ready-to-wear apparel, and men’s fitness apparel. For Wantable’s male employees, the new category is especially exciting. “I’ve been at Wantable since well before we launched — almost 5 years now, and while it’s been interesting building webpages for women’s lingerie and clothing, I can’t wait to order my first Men’s Fitness Edit and enjoy the Wantable experience as a customer,” commented Wantable’s IT Director, Casey Sobrilsky.

The personalized shopping service sends curated packages to customers monthly. The Men’s Fitness Edit functions similarly to the company’s existing women’s Edit categories; customers take an online quiz detailing sizing information and style preferences. An in-house stylist then handpicks a personalized Edit filled with 5-7 items and ships it to the customer’s doorstep. Customers can keep what they like and send the rest back, with free shipping both ways.

The category expansion comes at an opportune time as the company recently closed a $813,979 Series C funding round and signed a deal to occupy a 112,000-square-foot-facility. By raising funds and expanding their physical space, Wantable can better keep up with the demands of their growing business.

Wantable started in 2012 with three employees and has quickly grown to a staff of 73, currently located in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Annual revenue has grown more than 28,000% since day one, and the company plans to more than double its revenue in 2017.

Founder and President Jalem Getz is no newcomer to startups. Prior to Wantable, Inc., Getz founded BuySeasons, Inc. in 1999 and served as president and CEO until December 2010. When Getz left BuySeasons, the company had annual revenue in excess of $165 million. BuySeasons is the largest online retailer and supplier of costumes and party supplies. Prior to starting BuySeasons, Getz co-founded specialty retail company, GMI, in 1995. GMI quickly became one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies and the largest seasonal retailer in Milwaukee.

About Wantable, Inc.

Wantable offers an in-home personal shopping service, delivering handpicked assortments of specialty products to busy men and women on a recurring basis. Each month, stylists curate cosmetics, fashion accessories, intimate apparel, fitness apparel, and ready-to-wear apparel from boutique, specialty, and premium vendors to ensure that each shipment is filled with on-trend items every month.

