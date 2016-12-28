Wonderlic’s soft skills digital badges will be included in Credential Engine’s Credential Registry, resulting in greater access to evidence of employability and the alignment between education and employment.

Credential Engine (formerly known as The Credential Transparency Initiative) recently welcomed Wonderlic, Inc. to its Credential Registry – an online index of U.S. workforce credentials. The Credential Engine (formerly known as The Credential Transparency Initiative) is developing this Registry to provide “transparency and clarity, and to help align credentials with the needs of students, job seekers, workers, and employers.”

According to Credential Engine, “The Credential Registry will allow users to easily compare the quality and value of workforce credentials – such as college degrees and industry certifications – using a web-based system with information provided directly by the institutions and organizations issuing the credentials.”

The Registry includes credentials ranging from education degrees and certificates to industry certifications, occupational licenses, and micro-credentials. Wonderlic’s contribution consists of the following ten micro-credentials or digital badges, which verify mastery of the top ten soft skills that matter most to employers:

1. Communication



2. Nonverbal & Listening



3. Problem Solving



4. Professionalism



5. Cultural Competence



6. Interpersonal Skills



7. Self-Management



8. Initiative



9. Teamwork



10. Critical thinking

There is a long history behind the development of these ten micro-credentials. For decades, Wonderlic has worked with businesses and post-secondary schools to assess the knowledge, skills, and abilities of job applicants and post-secondary students. Due to Wonderlic’s unique perspective, its Research and Development team realized there was a major gap between employers’ requirements and job candidates’ soft skills.

In efforts to bridge this skills gap, Wonderlic has worked with employers and post-secondary schools since 2012 to develop an online competency-based training and assessment program, which awards digital badges to users who master those competencies. According to Charlie Wonderlic, President and CEO, “Digital badges translate accomplishments into on-the-job capabilities, giving job seekers a competitive advantage when applying for jobs. Job candidates can use digital badges with e-resumes, online portfolios, LinkedIn and other social media websites.”

Based on the results of a National Employer Survey, employers are more inclined to interview candidates with job-specific badges on their resumes, and prefer a digital badge over an academic transcript to verify skills.

“Students are striving to master the hard skills necessary to compete in the 21st century workforce so that they can secure gainful employment in their field of study. However, too many are unaware of what soft skills are, how much employers value them and what they can do to master them,” stated Charlie Wonderlic. “These digital micro-credentials bring awareness to employers in a medium that is valid and verifiable.”

Wonderlic also awards badges for assessments for Allied Health and Criminal Justice Programs, and plans to introduce them to the Credential Registry in 2017.

Wonderlic, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL and a founding member of the Association of Test Publishers. The company provides businesses and schools with a comprehensive library of highly regarded assessments and surveys for each phase of the hiring and student selection process. In its 75+ year history, Wonderlic has delivered over 300 million assessments and surveys to more than 60,000 organizations, government agencies, and accrediting bodies: and accrediting bodies http://www.wonderlic.com.

